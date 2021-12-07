Frank Carson, 62, of Midway, passed away at his home Sunday morning of post Covid complications.
He was owner/operator of Carson Lumber and he was a longtime official in both basketball and football. He was a former youth athletics coach and a lifelong hunter, and loved archery.
He was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church.
He was a member of Morristown Archery Club, and TSSAA Region I Association and Appalachian Athletic Conference.
Survivors include his wife: Penny Carson; four children: Justin Bowman and his wife, Jacqlyne, Haleigh Metcalf, Mariah Kell and her husband, Kyle, Cody Britton and Jocelynn; eight grandchildren: Eli Bowman, Tegan Hester, Axyl Metcalf, Remy Metcalf, Christopher Kell, Neyland Kell, and Addie and Cali Britton; one brother: Tim Carson and his wife, Cathy; three nephews: Zack, Isaac and Noah Carson; and numerous friends.
He was a son of the late Charles Mack and Helen Cogdill Carson.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long and Mr. Randy Beets officiating.