Frank Lee Smelcer, 64, of Mosheim, died Sunday in Mosheim.
Mr. Smelcer was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church.
He had recently retired from Innovative Millwright and had previously worked for Ron’s Millwright for 20 years.
Mr. Smelcer is survived by his wife: Pamela Smelcer; three stepchildren: Michael and Diana Musick, Jenny Marion Waddell, and Angel Jones of Morristown; two grandchildren that were his pride and joy: Madison Marion and Hunter Waddell, both of Greeneville; one brother: Mike Smelcer; one nephew: Tannum Smelcer; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mr. Smelcer was preceded in death by his parents: John Thomas Smelcer and Betty Vestal Smelcer Luttrell; and several aunts and uncles and cousins that were very close and special.
The Smelcer family will meet Monday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for a graveside service. The Rev. Richard Long will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Cansler, Ricky Lane, Ronnie smith, Mark Pierce, Joey Massey, Mark Kesterson and Michael Buckner.
