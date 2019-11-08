Frank Lorenzo Powell II, 50, passed away Oct. 28.
Frank was born Feb. 6, 1969 in Atlanta, Georgia. His parents were Thomas L. Powell and Darby Deyton Stills.
Frank was a graduate of Chuckey Doak High School.
After spending most of his life in Greeneville, he moved to Clearwater, Florida, in 2014 to work with individuals with developmental disabilities, a job he truly loved. He had recently founded his own company, Wolf Care Services, to continue offering quality care to those with special needs in the Clearwater area.
Frank enjoyed camping, kayaking, fishing, martial arts and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.
Frank was preceded in death by his father: Thomas L. Powell of Plainville, Georgia; his mother: Darby Deyton Stills; and stepfather: Dale Stills both of Greeneville; and his brother-in-law: Wayne Potter.
He is survived by his children: Frank L. Powell III, Nicholas Powell and Savannah Powell; and a step-daughter, Samantha Phillips, all of Greeneville; his fiancée: Amanda Culler; his stepmother: Elizabeth Powell of Plainville; two brothers: Tommy Powell and his wife, Lisa, of Greeneville, Steven Powell and his wife, Jennifer of Cartersville, Georgia; two sisters: Carmen Potter and her husband, Gary Roberts, of Greeneville and Stephanie McCarty and her husband, Steven, of Powell; nieces and nephews, James Potter and his wife, Amanda, Miranda Potter, Thomas Powell, Kaleb Powell, Landon Powell, Madison Powell and Bree McCarty; his great-nieces; and a large extended family.
The family will receive friends from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. A celebration of life service will follow at 5:30 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel in Greeneville with the Rev. David Gibbs officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Heritage Community Bank in Greeneville, Tennessee.