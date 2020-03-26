Frank Taylor Susong, retired farmer and businessman, passed away Tuesday at the age of 97.
He was a son of the late Taylor and Mary Guinn Susong.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was involved in the invasion of Normandy on D-Day.
Mr. Susong was affiliated with Bohannon Service Station and Coal Yard and Central Tobacco Warehouses 1 and 2 for many years. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990.
Survivors include two daughters: Andrea Susong Daniels and her husband, W.T. Daniels, and Gloria Susong; grandchildren: Angela Daniels Helton, DeAnna Daniels Pillar, John David Parkins and Josh Parkins; great-grandchildren: Ashlynne Fezell Bailey, Drew Fezell, Tommy Taylor, Lola Taylor, Taylor J. Parkins, Neal Parkins, Audra Jane Parkins, Eli Shirey, Abigail Jane Parkins and Jordan James Parkins; great-great-grandchildren: Jack Wayne Bailey, Eliza Kate Shirey and Kaden Shirey; one sister and brother-in-law: Marjorie and Homer Davenport; special nieces and nephews: Tommy Thomas, Drucilla Surber, Rhesa Dykes and Cathy Hooper; and a special friend: Alma Jackson.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Ruth Bohannon Susong in 2005; his parents: Taylor and Mary Guinn Susong; one brother: Charles Susong; and one sister: Billie Johnston.
A private service will be held at New Ebenezer Presbyterian Church with special music provided by Carol Susong and Emma Frances Susong.
Burial will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of God Celebrate Recovery or to the Greeneville-Greene County Food Bank.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.