Frankie Doak Barham, 74, of Johnson City, entered his heavenly home Dec. 23, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Barham was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam.
He had owned Wash-Rite Car Wash in Kingsport for many years.
He was a son of the late Willis and Josephine Barham and was preceded in death by one sister: Frances Rogers; two brothers: Ted Barham and David Barham; a brother-in-law: Vincent Sikora; a sister-in-law: Diann Barham; and two nephews: Timothy Waddell and Mark Waddell.
Mr. Barham is survived by his daughter: Samantha Starnes; his son: John Barham; five grandchildren: Lynn Campbell, Jordan Honeycutt, Kevin Barham, Jazmin Barham and Lucca Barham; one great-granddaughter: Reagann Honeycutt; two sisters: Grace Waddell and Helen Sikora; a sister-in-law: Mary Sue Barham; a brother-in-law: David Rogers; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID restrictions, a memorial service is being postponed until the spring. For those who wish, donations may be made in his memory to St. Jude, the animal shelter or church of the donors choice.