Frankie Lee “Frank” Cox, 52, of Mosheim, TN, went home to be with his Savior Monday at his home.
He was a graduate of Catoctin High School, Thurmont, Maryland (1988), and Lancaster General Hospital School of Radiologic Technology (1994). He was employed as a Radiologic Technologist for 25 years.
He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church, Greeneville.
Survivors include his wife: LaShawn Cox, whom he married Nov. 30, 1991; his four sons: Benjamin and his wife, Christine, Ethan, Timothy and Nathanael; his parents: Rick and Patricia Miller; a brother: Richie Miller and his wife, Michelle; a sister: Theresa Tucker; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Eastside Baptist Church, Greeneville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with Pastor David Fox officiating.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.