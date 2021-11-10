Franklin D. Dyer, 87, of the Pilot Knob community, passed away Tuesday at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He was born April 3, 1934, to the late Guss and Mary S. Dyer.
He was a retired road construction worker and loved his time spent farming.
He was survived by his two daughters: Donna Dyer and Rebecca Copas, both of Greeneville; his son and daughter-in-law: Bobby and Lisa Dyer of Saint Clair; grandchildren: Sandra Dyer, and Sara and Keith Knox; great-grandsons: Gauge and Gavin Dyer, and Evan Knox; a brother: Lanny and Melissa Dyer; and a sister: Janet Dyer.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Anna Lee Dyer.
The Dyer family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Everyone is asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home by 10 a.m. Friday to go in procession for an 11 a.m. graveside service at New Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The Rev. George Helbert will officiate.
Pallbearers will be her family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Dyer family at www.doughty-stevens.com.