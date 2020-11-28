IMG_0907 (2).jpg

FRANKLIN “FRANKIE” DEAN SHELTON

Franklin “Frankie” Dean Shelton, age 57, of Chuckey passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East. He was loved by everyone who knew him and never met a stranger. He enjoyed time fishing and making everybody laugh.

He is survived by his loving wife: Gerri Broyles Shelton; his mother: Mary Shelton; a daughter: Sierra Shelton and Aaron Miller; a grandson: Elijah Burrell; a granddaughter: Ensley Shelton; sisters and brothers-in-law: Karen and Kenny Harville and Sharon and Gary Sexton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Gladys and Bill Holt, Glenda Davis, Gina Gass, Gwen and Eddie Berryhill; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins; special cousins: Danny Miller, Phillip Bowens, Sage Tarlton, and Hunter and Megan Shelton; his special cat: Maggie; special friends: Gene and Betty Lamb, Major and Pam Tunnell, Norman Voiles, Billy Wright, Dale Keasling, Ron Puckett, and Travis Estepp.

He is preceded in death by his father: O.D. Shelton, grandparents: John and Thelma Shelton, Arnold Fellers, and Clyde and Flossie Bowens, and his special dog: Lucy.

The Shelton family will be receiving friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Friends may also call at their convenience at the homes of Gerri or Mary. Masks are requested, but come as you are, per Frankie’s request.

Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the Shelton family at www.doughty-stevens.com.

Recommended for you