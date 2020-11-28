Franklin “Frankie” Dean Shelton, age 57, of Chuckey passed away Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East. He was loved by everyone who knew him and never met a stranger. He enjoyed time fishing and making everybody laugh.
He is survived by his loving wife: Gerri Broyles Shelton; his mother: Mary Shelton; a daughter: Sierra Shelton and Aaron Miller; a grandson: Elijah Burrell; a granddaughter: Ensley Shelton; sisters and brothers-in-law: Karen and Kenny Harville and Sharon and Gary Sexton; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Gladys and Bill Holt, Glenda Davis, Gina Gass, Gwen and Eddie Berryhill; several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, and cousins; special cousins: Danny Miller, Phillip Bowens, Sage Tarlton, and Hunter and Megan Shelton; his special cat: Maggie; special friends: Gene and Betty Lamb, Major and Pam Tunnell, Norman Voiles, Billy Wright, Dale Keasling, Ron Puckett, and Travis Estepp.
He is preceded in death by his father: O.D. Shelton, grandparents: John and Thelma Shelton, Arnold Fellers, and Clyde and Flossie Bowens, and his special dog: Lucy.
The Shelton family will be receiving friends from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Friends may also call at their convenience at the homes of Gerri or Mary. Masks are requested, but come as you are, per Frankie’s request.
