“I heard about His healing, of His cleansing power revealing. How He made the lame to walk again, and caused the blind to see. And then I cried, Dear Jesus, come and heal my broken spirit. I obeyed His blest command and gained the victory.”
Franklin Lyle “Frank” Scott entered into his heavenly rest and claimed his “Victory In Jesus” in the early morning hours of Wednesday at the age of 84.
Frank was born Jan. 27, 1936, in a small log cabin in the Dogwalk community of Greene County to parents Mattie and Kyle Scott. One of six, four brothers and two sisters, the Scott family was a staple in their close-knit community.
He married the love of his life, Jeanette Tipton Scott, Dec. 12, 1954. They welcomed two beautiful daughters, Phyllis and Sheila, to complete their little family.
Through the years, Frank introduced the girls to his love of the outdoors, hunting, animals and being a good neighbor. An avid deer hunter, he spent many early morning hours staked out in the woods looking for that perfect big buck.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Frank was also a favorite and devoted uncle to many nieces and nephews, all of whom thought that he hung the moon and the stars. He never met a stranger and was known for his firm handshake and deep hearty laugh. His love for God and his family was immeasurable and such a defining factor for the way that he lived his life.
In later years, Frank was nicknamed the “Miracle Man” by one of his nephews in reference to his ability to recover and bounce back from many medical roadblocks. He went through three open heart surgeries and battled, and beat a diagnosis of cancer. But, through all of these health battles, he gave the win and the glory to God and to the power of prayer, in which he was a steadfast believer.
In recent years, Frank battled COPD, which left him with severe breathing issues that made it nearly impossible for him to carry out his daily routines. The COPD took away one of his favorite pastimes, singing gospel music. Whether just listening to his gospel favorites, or joining in to help, his rich, deep voice was a joy to the ears of all those around.
Frank retired from Greene Valley Developmental Center after many years of loyal and dedicated service. Upon his retirement, he was able to spend more time enjoying the things that brought him the most joy, especially “the hill.” He loved driving up to his land on the hill, riding around with Jeanette or his grandchildren checking on the cows and donkeys. It was not uncommon for people driving by the Scott home to see Frank out in his yard walking around with his favorite donkey following behind him at his heels. One of his favorite hobbies after his retirement was cutting the block daily. Frank and Jeanette used that daily trip to check on family and neighbors in the community. He also used this trip around the block to spot the perfect little ash or poplar tree that would eventually become one of his famous “walking sticks,” as he so fondly called them. You could find him many days walking up a steep hillside along the backroads to cut down that perfect specimen that he had just spotted. Frank spent many hours whittling, stripping, carving, and staining those selected trees to make the perfect cane to give to others or to use himself. His walking sticks are treasured gifts that he gave to many family members and friends throughout the years. Those sticks are reminders of and a testament to the core values that Frank believed in and lived every day of his life – hard work, determination, faith and love for others. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and neighbors.
“Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in Heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know that they are happy.” –Unknown Author
He was preceded in death by a daughter: Phyllis Scott French; his parents: Kyle and Mattie Scott; brothers: J.T. “Snook” Scott and Bill Scott; a niece and nephew: Mattie and Leon Salley; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Clarence “Bud” Malone, Betty Scott, Charles Tipton, Neil Tipton and Sarah Tipton.
Survivors include a wife of 65 years: Jeanette (Tipton) Scott; a daughter and son-in-law: Sheila and Tom Caldwell; a granddaughter and her husband: Rebecca and Scott Roberts; a grandson and his wife: Scott and Angela Caldwell; great-grandsons: Trevor Overholt, Collin Caldwell and Kendal Caldwell; sisters and brother-in-law: Geraldine “Sally” Malone, and Paulette and Eddie Rhoton; a brother and sister-in-law: Harry and Vanessa Scott; additional brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Charlotte Scott, Liz Tipton, Vickie Tipton, Ralph and Delores Tipton, Richard and Margie Tipton, Marion and Charlotte Tipton, and Russell and Glenna Tipton; and numerous nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, John Scott.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel. Officiants at the service will be the Rev. Oscar McAmis and the Rev. Doug White. A eulogy will be given by grandson, Trevor Overholt.
Interment will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews John Scott, Mike Brooks, Jerry Brooks, Roger Brooks, Adam Scott, Scott Fisher and Lloyd Dawson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Scott, Brady Scott, Eddie Isley, Charles Miller, Kenneth Miller, Dean Landers, Cliff Skinner and friends and neighbors.
