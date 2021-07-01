Fred Allen Rader, 95, of the Meadow Creek community, passed away Tuesday at Morning Point Senior Living.
He was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church.
He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a lifelong farmer and carpenter.
Fred graduated from Greeneville High School and attended college at Carson-Newman.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
The family states he was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Fred is survived by his wife of 70 years: Dorothy Waddell Rader; one son and daughter-in-law: John and Amelia Rader; two grandsons and their spouses: Alan and Amanda Rader, and Daniel and Ginnie Rader; one sister-in-law: Bea Waddell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marcus and Bessie Rader; two brothers: Carroll (Vivian) Rader and Howard Lynn (Wanda) Rader; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: John M. and Rachel Waddell; and two brothers-in-law: John Martin Waddell and James Edward Waddell.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Jim Dumond and Pastor Richard Steele officiating.
Interment will be Saturday morning at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be George Fillers, Loyd Holt, Carl Belcher, Robert Seaton and his Meadow Creek neighbors.
The family expresses a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice.
