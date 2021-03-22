FRED B. DEARSTONE

FRED B. DEARSTONE

Fred B. Dearstone, 87, of the Mt. Pleasant community, passed away Thursday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.

He retired from Greeneville Light & Power System.

Mr. Dearstone was a founding member of Freedom Baptist Church.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Michelle “Shelly” and James Slagle; a grandson: Matthew Phillips; and a niece and her family: Becky, Roger and Ragina Miller.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Wanda Glasscoe Dearstone; one son: Michael J. Dearstone; his parents: Maynard and Mabel Dearstone; and a sister and brother-in-law: Mildred and Howard Dunn.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed via livestream on Fred’s obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com.

Interment will be in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Greene County Honor Guard.

Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Freedom Baptist Church and family.

Recommended for you