Fred B. Dearstone, 87, of the Mt. Pleasant community, passed away Thursday afternoon at Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Greeneville Light & Power System.
Mr. Dearstone was a founding member of Freedom Baptist Church.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Michelle “Shelly” and James Slagle; a grandson: Matthew Phillips; and a niece and her family: Becky, Roger and Ragina Miller.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Wanda Glasscoe Dearstone; one son: Michael J. Dearstone; his parents: Maynard and Mabel Dearstone; and a sister and brother-in-law: Mildred and Howard Dunn.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Charles “Toonie” Cash officiating. For those who may be unable to attend, the service may be viewed via livestream on Fred’s obituary page at www.doughty-stevens.com.
Interment will be in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery with military honors provided by the Greene County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be the Deacons of Freedom Baptist Church and family.