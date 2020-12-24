Fred Baker III, age 74, of Mosheim, passed away on Wednesday.
He was retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service and spent over 20 years as an active real estate appraiser/real estate broker.
Fred is survived by six brothers and sisters; his four children and their spouses: Melissa Malone, Fred and Carrie Baker, Amy Yerton, and Linda Griffin; special grandchildren: Savannah Baker, Dylan Malone, Elaine Baker, Damien Malone, and Erika Isaacs; he had a total of 18 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Gertrude and Fred Baker Jr.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.
Military graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association.