Fred Banks, 83, of Bewleys Chapel Road, Midway, passed away Tuesday at his home.
He was a lifelong farmer raising Burley tobacco, beef cattle and produce. He was also, one of the founders of Banks Farms Campground.
He was of the Christian faith.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years: Ruth Davis Banks; a son: Fred Kates Banks; a daughter: Camellia B. Fitzgerald and her husband Mike; grandchildren: Camellia Elizabeth Carter and Casey McKinney, Michael Wyatt Fitzgerald, Melissa Fitzgerald and Charlie Gentry; great-grandchildren: Trenton and Layla Malone, and Brooklynn, Lillie and Tristan; special friends that were like daughters: Amy Collins and Nancy McClaughary; and a special friend like a granddaughter: Amy Starnes.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents: Ed and Elizabeth Scott Banks; brothers and sisters-in-law: Frazier and Gladys Banks, Blaine and Betty Banks, Mack and Mildred Banks, Parks Banks and Scott Banks; and sisters: Leeora Banks Shope and her husband, Bill, and Joyce Banks.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Gary Marshall and the Rev. Will Scott officiating.
The graveside service will be Friday morning at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
