I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Fred C. Shelton, 89, passed away Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was a devoted and loving husband and father.
He was a farmer and an electrician for more than 40 years.
Mr. Shelton is survived by his wife of 44 years: Joyce Shelton; daughter: Shasta Jeffers; stepdaughter: Rhonda Cutshaw; stepson and his wife: Perry and Susie Painter; grandchildren: Dylan Reagan, Bryant Jeffers, April Johnson, Tabitha Strong and Lee Cutshaw; sister and brother-in-law: Carolyn and Bobby Hankins; a special niece: Tammy Pitts; a special nephew: Roger Allen; several nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren; and a special caregiver: Barbara Peters.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Everette and Lena Shelton; sisters: Billie Jo Allen, Evia Shelton and Edith Roberts; brothers: Bunk Shelton and Paul Shelton; and a granddaughter: Misty Painter.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Lynn Mercer and the Rev. Ray Shelton officiating.
Interment will follow in River Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Reagan, Roger Allen, Rodney Allen, Simon Townsend, Danny Pitts and David Shelton.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center, the staff of Caris Hospice, and the nurses and staff of Four East at Greeneville Community Hospital East.