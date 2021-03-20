Fred Dearstone (Died: March 18, 2021) Mar 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fred Dearstone, 87, of the Mt. Pleasant community, passed away Thursday afternoon at the Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Read Benchmarks Now Trending Now Jeffrey A. Myers (Died: March 17, 2021) Charles Kinser (Died: March 13, 2021) Huskies Face Tough Task In Grant Strong And Clay County Grand Jury Hands Up Nearly 50 Indictments Former Bank Building To Become Entrepreneurial Center Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.