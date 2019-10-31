Fred Knight, 64, of the Jackson Chapel community, passed away Tuesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Fred was a member of Erwin Bible Holiness Church.
He retired from the Greene County Road Department.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law: Karen and Chad Bryant; his son: Adam Knight; grandchildren: Chadlyn and Jacob Bryant; four brothers and sisters-in-law: George Robert Knight, Steve Knight, Dale and Patricia Knight, and Jesse and Bridget Knight; sisters and brother-in-law: Shirley and David Turner, and Olta “Lina” Knight; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Howard Ambrose and Nellie Mae Knight; a sister: Judy Shannon; and a sister-in-law: Penny Sue Knight.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday at Jackson Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Kim Casey and the Rev. Ralph Hensley officiating.
Interment will be in Jackson Chapel FWBC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Knight, Lucas Knight, David Allen Turner, Jeremiah Boone, Billy Valentine, Jimmy Knight, Cody Knight and Brad Swatsell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Daniel Ray, Scottie McAmis, Frankie Britton, Kevin Swatsell, Stan Southerland and John D. Justis.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.