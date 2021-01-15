Fred Lynn Bean, 73, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from General Motors.
Fred was a member of Ashway Pentecostal Church.
Fred is survived by his wife: Vivera Lewianto Bean; a son and his wife: William Joseph and Charlotte Christine Bean of Corpus Christi, Texas; a daughter: Colleen Denise Bean of Fenton, Michigan; grandchildren: Thomas Joseph Bean and Tyler Halstead of Fenton; a brother and sister-in-law: John and Sue Bean of Greeneville; sisters: Freida Bean Davis of Sweetwater, Connie and Daniel Miner of Florida, and Deidre Bean and Sandy Killian of Howell, Michigan; brother and sister-in-law: Chris and Kathy Bean; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Fred Russell and Mary Jane Bean.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.