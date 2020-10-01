Fred Pickard, 42, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday.
Fred grew up in Greeneville and as an adult resided for some time in North Carolina, only to return to have his residence in Greeneville for the last several years.
He enjoyed cooking and was a chef at several different restaurants in both North Carolina and Tennessee.
His children and grandson were the loves of his life.
Fred is survived by his parents: Steve and Ann Pickard of Cleveland; his sister: Audrey Bradley of Pembroke Pines, Florida; his children: Autumn Pickard, Gavin Pickard and Abby Pickard; and one grandson: Bronson Pickard.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.