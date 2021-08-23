Freda Kiser (Died: Aug. 20, 2021) Aug 23, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Freda Kiser, 73, of Waycross, Georgia, formerly of Greeneville, died Friday morning at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now New RV Campsite Coming To Mosheim Naked Man On Log Rescued From River Fire Destroys Church In Southern Greene Hometown Heroes: Gary and Hillary Morrison Former Tusculum Assistant Coach Dies Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.