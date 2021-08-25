Freda Mae Kiser, 73, died Friday at Memorial Satilla Health Hospital in Waycross, Georgia.
She resided in Waycross since 2003.
Freda was an amazing mom, a proud grandmother of five, and a loving sister to her brothers and sister, and all that knew her. She was a kind soul that made all around her happy. She will be missed dearly by all that loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years: Jimmy D Kiser; a son: Mark David; daughters: Kelly Michelle and Jackie Denise; her parents: Dorothy and Bob Brown; and brothers: R.L., Albert and Gene Brown.
Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law: Jamie and Brian Coker of Seymour, and Shannon and Bill Swatzell of Chuckey; five grandchildren: Shonya and Jake Swatzell of Chuckey, Madison Coker of San Diego, California, Harrison Coker of Nashville, and Grace Tipton of Chuckey; her companion of 18 years: Eddie Kiser of Waycross; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Carl and Doris Brown, and Allen and Sandra Brown; a half-sister: Mary Davis; brothers-in-law: Carl Kiser, and Johnny and his wife, Darlene; Eddie’s sons: Kyle, and Travis and his wife, Jessie; and grandchildren: Isabella, Gabriella and Trinity Kiser, all of Waycross. She also leaves behind a special cousin: Edward Brown of Greeneville; and special friends: Papa T. and Viola Dowling of Waycross.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home in Greeneville. The funeral service follow at 8 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Burial will be Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Oak Grove Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at noon to go in procession to the cemetery. The Rev. Claude Swatzell will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Troy Kiser, Edward Brown, Michael Brown, Jeffery Brown, Terry Fillers and Aaron Miller.