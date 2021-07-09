Freddy Carol Anderson, 82, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He is a retired plumber and pipe fitter as well as an avid fisherman and coon hunter.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather as well as a member of the Mason Lodge.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years: Charlse Anderson; children: Carol (Danny) Jones and Randy (Kristy Davis) Anderson; grandchildren: Brandi Anderson, Shawn Jones and Jonathan (Crystal) Jones; a brother: Budgey Anderson of Sevierville; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by parents: Lawrence and Pauline Anderson; a grandson: Christopher Gunter; as well as 12 brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel. The funeral service will follow in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Willis Bowers and the Rev. Larry Pike officiating.
The family is asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Monday to process to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for an 11 a.m. graveside services.
The family expresses a special thanks to the staff at Johnson City Medical Center and the staff at Greeneville Community Hospital East Emergency Room.
