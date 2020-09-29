Fredia Keller Proffitt departed into the presence of her Lord and Savior Monday after a 10-year battle with dementia. Fredia will celebrate her 90th birthday in Heaven Nov. 30.
She was born in the Shell Creek community and later moved to Elizabethton, where she met and married her husband, Gene, after a 5-year courtship. They celebrated 63 years of marriage before his death in 2017.
Fredia and Gene were co-owners of City Music for 30 years prior to their retirement.
She loved and found great joy in serving the Lord and served in many capacities at her beloved First Christian Church where she was a member for 54 years. She taught the 4’s and 5’s class, sang in the choir, was a member of Rebekah Circle and the Bond-Between-Us class. She found great pleasure and joy in doing for others and helping people.
She is survived by her loving daughter and son who were her caregivers: Karen Massey and Jere Proffitt; grandchildren: Constance (Curtis) Ashcroft and Ashley (Scott) Brooks; great-grandchildren: Cadence Ashcroft, and Ethan, Hailey, Brionna, Autumn, Christian and Hudson Brooks; and sisters: Hellen Johnston and Sue Norton.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Gene Proffitt; an infant daughter: Janet Lee; her parents: George and Grace Keller; sisters: Kathleen Sheffield and Christine Sprinkle; and brothers: Ferd, Don and Sidney Keller.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation.
Friends and family are asked to meet at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery for the 2 p.m. graveside service. The Rev. Charles Reese will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Ashcroft, Scott Brooks and Ethan Brooks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christian Brooks and Hudson Brooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Isaiah House or the Greeneville/Greene County Humane Society.