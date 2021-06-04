MORRISTOWN — Fredrick C. “Freddie” Turner, 52, of Mohawk, passed away Tuesday in Midway.
He was saved at a young age at Mountain Valley Baptist Church.
Mr. Turner enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Robert Turner Jr.
Survivors include his children: Kevin (Christina) Turner, Brandon (Natasha Sheets) Turner, Freddie (Tori Hensley) Turner, Mischa Turner, Beverly Turner, Jeremiah Turner, Brandon Christianson and Karrieann Goins; several grandchildren; parents: Robert and Gloria Turner; brothers: Chris (Megan) Turner and Jeremy Turner; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a thank you to Nancy Barbosa and Avalon Hospice for all their care and support.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 3 p.m. Allen East Chapel with the Rev. Fletcher Porter officiating.
Interment will follow in Turner Family Cemetery, Mohawk.