Fredrick Keith McLain, 82, of Baileyton, passed away Wednesday morning at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1961-63.
Fred retired from Parker Hannifin (T.R.W.).
Survivors include his wife of 56 years: Rosette Mowell McLain of Baileyton; one son: Keith McLain of Starke, Florida; one brother and two sisters-in-law: Leonard and Jennifer McLain, and Neva McLain; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Barbara Broyles, Nina and Larry Gross, and Ronald Davenport; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents: Lacy and Vergie McLain; three brothers: J.T. McLain, Ed McLain and Wayne McLain; two sisters and two brothers-in-law: Byrdie and Robert Pitt,
Glennetta McLain, and Hugh Broyles; and two nephews: Lynn Pitt and Gary McLain.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Doughy-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone and the Rev. David Fox officiating.
Family and friends are asked to gather at Doughty-Stevens at 1 p.m. Friday to go in procession to Caney Creek Cemetery for the 2 p.m. military graveside service.
The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
Pallbearers will include Johnny Pitt, David McLain, Charles McLain, Gregory McLain, Dalton McLain, Carson Whaley, Ethan Starnes and Evan Starnes.