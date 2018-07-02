Freida Isley, 79, of the Cross Anchor community, passed away peacefully Sunday morning surrounded by her family at Life Care Center of Greeneville.
Freida was a member of Union Freewill Baptist Church.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Freida also loved her church family very much.
Survivors include one son: Steve and Kim Isley; one daughter: Teresa and Jeff Babb; six grandchildren: Aubrey (Larry), Elizabeth (Brandon), Jordan (Cody), Jaylan, Lindsey, and Adam; 10 great-grandchildren: Abby, Justin, Gracie, Leah, Brantlee, Gavin, Amelia, Julian, Ashley and Chyan; one brother: Keith Laws; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mildred and Tommy Blazer, Gene and Gladys Isley, Elbert and Charlotte Isley, and David Isley and Bonnie; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Louis Isley; two sons: Ernest Dale Isley and Terry Isley; her parents: Dale and Blanch Laws; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Ernest and Mary Isley; a brother and sister-in-law: Shannon and Jean Laws; and a sister and brother-in-law: Shirley and Guy Swatzell.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Casteel and the Rev. Mike Harmon officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to Cross Anchor Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Larry Gray, Justin Gray, Mark Babb, Nathan Babb, Brandon McQuade and Cody Waddell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jack McAmis, Eddie Isley, Junior Isley, Bobby Isley, Davie Swatzell, Jim Swatzell, Mark Swatzell, the men of Union FWB Church and the staff of Life Care Center of Greeneville.