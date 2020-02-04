Gabrielle Star Highfield, 37, of Greeneville, went to be with the lord Jan. 27.
She will be forever missed by her children: Samantha Haney, Austin Highfield, Ethan Boyd and Emma Boyd; her mother: Mary Highfield of Greeneville; her father: J.T. Highfield of Florida; her sister: Christy Laws; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a special cousin, Natasha Funderberg; her fiancé: Terry Burriell; and many friends.
She will be welcomed to heaven by her brother: Carey McMahan; and grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Memorial services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the Highfield family at www.doughty-stevens.com.