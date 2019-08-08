Gail Christine Hopson Ayers, 79, of Tusculum, passed away Tuesday at her home.
She is survived by her grandson: Cody Ayers; her caregiver and former daughter-in-law: JoAnn Boyd; a sister: Phyllis and Dr. Dave Saylor of Florida; two brothers: Rex and Nadine Hopson, and Wayne Hopson; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Sandy Hopson, Nana Swanger, Nancy and Harold Chapman, and Clarence “Jam Up” and Margaret Ayers; two special nieces: Rita Fletcher and Barbara Wright; several other nieces and nephews; and special friends: Jerry Butler, Jimmy Walden, Janice Lawson and Marilyn Collier Nease.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Jack Ayers; a son: Donald Ayers; her parents: Dave and Carrie Hopson; an infant brother: Klayton Kay Hopson; a sister: Mary Pearl Madison; a brother and sister-in-law: Blaine Hopson (Eudena); a sister: Dean (Jay) Bowman, Faye (Reed) Harrison, Ina Hopson; and a brother: Lynn Hopson.
Gail attended Greystone Free Will Baptist Church most of her life, but had joined and attended Lighthouse Free Will Baptist Church in Tusculum in recent years. She seldom missed a service.
Gail was also a member of The Order of the Eastern Star.
The family expressed a special thank you to Ballad Hospice.
The family will receive friends Friday from 4-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor David Anderson officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the 10 a.m. graveside service at Greystone FWB Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews.
