Gail Thompson Kiker, 73, of the Ottway community, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was an avid animal lover.
She was a secretary, retiring from Greene Valley Developmental Center after more than 30 years of service.
She was a Christian and a member of Ottway United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law: Keema and Dallas Seip; granddaughter: Haley Carter and Justin Gilland; two great-granddaughters: Jordyn Gilland and Lakeyn Gilland; one sister and brother-in-law: Sharon and Johnny Collins; one brother and sister-in-law: Chris and Elizabeth Thompson; one niece: Crystal (Heath) Ball; three nephews: John (Tenisha) Collins, J.J. Collins and Michael Thompson; special friends and family: Mildred Dearstone, Jennifer Dunn, Mitzi House, Christy Collins and Lynn Dearstone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Elizabeth Thompson.
At Gail’s request, there will be no formal service or visitation.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.