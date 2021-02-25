Gail Thompson Kiker Feb 25, 2021 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gail Thompson Kiker, of the Ottway Community, died early Wednesday morning at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Van Driver Killed In Crash Involving School Bus Donald Eugene 'Donnie' Crum (Died: Feb. 18, 2021) Man's Passing Leaves ‘Big Gap’ In Lives Of Friends Deborah Susan Alexander (Died: Feb. 12, 2021) Donald Eugene 'Donnie' Crum (Died: Feb. 18, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.