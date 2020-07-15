Garner Ray Overturf Jr., 65, of Greeneville, passed away Monday morning at his home after a lengthy illness.
He was a veteran of Vietnam, having served in the U.S. Navy.
Ray retired from General Electric.
He attended Freedom Fellowship.
He was a member of the East Tennessee Chapter of ALS.
Ray enjoyed many activities, among them were playing the guitar, motorcycles, traveling, computers, building computers and flying drones.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years: Sharon Gardner Overturf; one son: Matthew Ray Overturf; a grandson: Garner Bank Shelton; his mother-in-law: Dorothy Arnold Gardner; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kathy and Ted Shown, Patricia and Ronnie Bernard, Kevin Gardner, Allen Gardner, Michael and Susan Gardner, and Terry and Donna Gardner, all of Greene County; several nieces, nephews and friends; and his special pet: Lula Rose.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Laura Lynn Overturf Rose; his father: Garner Ray Overturf Sr; his mother: Laurel Lee Lamp Overturf; and his father-in-law: Gale Arthur “Pete” Gardner.
It was Ray’s request that his body be used for medical research for ALS, with cremation to follow.
Plans for a celebration of life will be announced later.
Honorary pallbearers will be the staff of Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Dr. John Boys and his staff, the staff of Caris Healthcare and Hospice, Dr. Philip Thwing and his staff, the staff of Lincare, and Pastor Scott Childs.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.