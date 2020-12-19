NEWPORT — Garry Ronald Renner, 72, of Parrottsville, went to be with his Lord Thursday.
With sadden hearts and a touch of joy Garry is feeling great with his parents, brother, great-grandson, and all his other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: U.L. and Ida Belle Renner; brother: James Renner; grandparents: Horace and Etta Blazer, and William and Emily Renner; and great-grandson: Silas James Henry, all of Parrottsville.
Surviving loved ones are his wife: Deborah Jane Brown Renner; daughters and son-in-law: Ida Ruth and Jason Naillon, and Janet Olivia Renner; granddaughters and grandson-in-law: Ella Rhee and Dakota Henry, and Jada Naillon; great-grandson: Anthony Henry, all of Parrottsville; sisters and brothers-in-law: Brenda and Wilbur West of Greeneville, and Susan and Mitchell Blazer of Morristown; his father-in-law: Will Brown of Bybee; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Tammy and Robbie Fox of White Pine, and Lori and Billy Spurgeon of Sevierville. There are also several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Garry was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He retired as a supervisor of ConAgra.
He was coon hunter, and a horse rider. He loved to hear the announcer at horse shows to call out “Come on, Come on boys, turn them loose lets see fast rack”. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching University of Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams play.
He was loved dearly by all and will be missed dearly.
Many thanks to those who called, brought food, and blessed us with prayers.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Faubian Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Blanchard and Alton Cureton officiating. The family requests all meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Luttrell, Charles Ray Askew, Wayne Owens, Zac Nease, Bo Suggs and Jesse Heatherly.
Honorary pallbearers will be Parrottsville High School class of 1966, Betty McMillan, Kathy Ann Suggs, Mary Gray, Tammy Fox, Elbert Lewis and Sam Blanchard.
Per CDC please practice safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends mays sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.