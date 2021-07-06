Gary D. “Ghost” McLain, 62, of the Woodlawn community, passed away Monday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
He was truck driver for ETI.
He is survived by his girlfriend of 45 years: Nita Smith; one brother: Greg “Ugmo” McLain and Kim Hamlin; a special nephew: Chris and Sissy Smith; his mother: Neva McLain; two great-nephews: Shawn and Ethan Smith; two great-nephews: Kaydence Smith and Grayson Smith; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: David and Kathy Smith; his mother-in-law: June Smith; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, J.T. McLain.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Eddie Malone officiating.
Interment will be at Caney Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randell Thompson, John Blevins, Mike Ferguson, Chris Smith, Shawn Smith and Ethan Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of his garage and ETI buddies.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.