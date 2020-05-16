Gary E. Adkins, 51, of the Camp Creek community, passed away Thursday at his home.
He was a brick layer.
Mr. Adkins had a love for horses and fishing.
He is survived by his wife: Bonnie Adkins; his children: Hope Thatcher and Tashon, Cheyenne Floyd and Brandon Floyd; a grandson: Quinton Eason; one brother: Michael Adkins and Pauline of Greeneville; two sisters: Pamela Tester and David of Elizabethton, and Teresa Tester and Luke of North Carolina; two special nephews: John Adkins and Doug Shaver; and several other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother: Floyd Adkins and Lois Russell; and a sister: Kimberly Graham.
The family will receive friends from 2–4 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Mary Jane Farmer, CLP, officiating.
