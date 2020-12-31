Gary Eugene Smith, 82, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. He was born in SW Virginia and lived most of his life in Kingsport. Gary was retired from Kingsport City Schools. He was also a broadcast engineer and worked for several stations in the area, including WKPT. Gary was an ardent HAM radio operator (K4VZZ) for many years. Mr. Smith was a member of Nottingham United Methodist Church, where he faithfully served the Lord with his many talents.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Truman V. Smith and Gladys V. Smith, and daughter, Penny R. Smith.
Gary is survived by his wife of 60 years, Norma C. Smith, whom he loved dearly; daughter, Robin M. Smith of Kingsport; son, Glenn A. Smith of Fort Walton Beach, FL; brothers and sisters-in-law, Roger L. Smith, Mary Smith, Wayne Smith, and Gina Gandy-Smith; several nieces and nephews; as well as many friends; and loving Pastor Bro. Bill Porter.
A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.