Gary Howard Riddle, 62, of the Horse Creek Community, passed away Tuesday at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol.
He is survived by a son and stepdaughter: Joshua Riddle of Greeneville and Angie Matts; five grandchildren: Chance Riddle and Brodie Riddle, Erin Freeman, Brenden Matts and Ayden Matts; two sisters: Judy Fellers and her husband, Mike, of Chuckey and Gail Monk and her husband, Walt, of Bristol; nieces and nephews: Karen Garrett and her husband, Kenny, of Blountville, Michele Chandley and her husband, Tim, of Chuckey, Jerry Riddle of Greeneville, Jessica Smith of Colorado, and Justin Wills of Jonesborough; and a very special friend: Dianne Woods.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Tonce and Delta Riddle; a brother: Jerry Tonnison Riddle; and his grandparents: Powell and Hazel Hensley, and Ezekiel and Lula Riddle.
A private graveside service will be held at Haire Cemetery in the Horse Creek community.
Pallbearers will be Junior Hensley, Tim Chandley, Justin Wills and Larry Hensley.
Due to current gathering restrictions because of COVID19, friends are encouraged to leave condolences on our website at www.jeffersmortuary.com or call our office at 423-639-2141 and we will sign the register book for you.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.