Gary Jerome Mills, 63, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
He was a noted musician.
He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.
He is survived three sons: Thomas Andrelle Mills, Jonathan Mills and Parker Mills; one brother and sister-in-law: Cecil Mills Jr. and Kathy; one niece: Heather and Gabriel Gomez; one nephew: Cecil Mills III; and a host of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Melanie Ratledge Mills; his parents: the Rev. Cecil Mills Sr. and Elizabeth Mills; and a niece: Nikki Mills.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow visitation at 1 p.m. at the Church. The Rev. CC Mills Jr., the Rev. Carl Bragg, the Rev. Rochelle Maxwell, the Rev. Vincent Dial and the Rev. H.R. Mills will officiate.
Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be John Brown, Frank Bowman, Jimmy Foster, Eddie Langston, Hollis Langston, and Carl Mills.
Honorary pallbearers are David Dickson, Rick Lilly and Freddie Mills.