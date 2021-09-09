Gary Johnson age 71 of Midway, passed away Monday at his home.
He retired from Bell Laboratories.
Gary was a member of First Baptist Church of Greeneville.
He was a Mason, a member of Scottish Rite, he was on the Board of Directors of the Opportunity House of Greeneville, and served on the board of Directors of the Lexington Shriner’s Hospital for Children.
Gary is survived by his wife of 38 years: Deborah Johnson; two children: Travis (Blythe) Johnson and Vaughn (Lisa) Johnson; grandchildren: Micah Johnson, Olivia Johnson, Maya Johnson, Veronica Johnson, Juniper Johnson, Sloan Johnson and Sawyer Johnson; and one brother: William Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Emma Jean Johnson.
Services for Mr. Johnson will be Thursday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Greeneville.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Lexington Shriners Hospital for Children in memory of Gary Johnson
At his request, he will be cremated.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.