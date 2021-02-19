Gary L. Compton, 72, of Greeneville, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday at Greeneville Community East Hospital.
Gary was retired with more than 30 years of service from Superior Metal Products. He was a former baseball coach and basketball coach with the Greeneville Parks and Recreation. He enjoyed playing golf with friends and family.
He was member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church where he was a former Sunday school teacher, current trustee and song Leader.
He loved his family and friends and also he enjoyed going to his grandkids sporting events.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years: Linda Compton; sons and daughters-in-law: Gary and Marcey Compton, and Chris and Stacie Compton; daughter and son-in-law: Holly and Nick Bailey; his grandchildren: Collin Compton and his fiancée, Amber Ellerman, Noah and Addison Compton, Hannah and Kaylee Compton, and Caroline and Carley Bailey; a sister: Cheryl Compton Phillips; a sister-in-law: Kay Laws; nieces and nephews: Heather and Larry Jimenez, Mendy Woodall, Danielle and Jason Rush, and Jennifer and Jason Hensley, and all their children; special friends: Judy Bailey, and Greg and Liz Bailey and family; his church family; former do-workers at Superior Metal Products; and his neighbors.
He was proceeded in death by his parents: Hugh and Betty Compton; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Don and Nancy Mitchell; brothers-in-law: Danny Laws and Gary Mitchell; and granddaughter: Caylen Bailey.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation.
A private funeral service for the family will be held at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. John Buchanan and the Rev. Nick Bailey officiating. The private service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. Sunday on Liberty Free Will Baptist Church’s Facebook page for anyone who would like to share in this service.
Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jason Rush, Jason Hensley, Larry Jimenez, Stan Bailey, Steve Painter, Wally Melton and Ricky Foster.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.