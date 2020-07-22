Gary L. Mitchell (Died: July 21, 2020) Jul 22, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary L. Mitchell, 65, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.Funeral arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now State Reports Third COVID-19 Death In Greene County William Mark Easterly (Died: July 15, 2020) Greene County Schools Provides Updates On Virtual Learning, Mask Use State Reports Fourth COVID-19 Death In Greene County Karen M. Jones (Died: July 14, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.