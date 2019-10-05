Gary Lynn Bishop, 66, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday morning.
He retired from C&C Millwright.
Survivors include his mother: Margaret Hammentree; his father: Melvin Bishop; brothers: Rex Arrington and Bobby Arrington; special friend and companion: Debbie McCurry; a niece: Annie Arrington Jarnagin and her husband, B.J.; and cousins: Ann and Terry Hinkle, and Wayne Hensley.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Zetta Bishop, and Roxie and Macon Lamb.
The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Doyle Pruett officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 10 a.m. Tuesday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Tim Dearstone, Donnie Bible, Eric Jeffers, Johnny Burger, Lynn Henderson, Ken Kreeger, Bob Davis, Tom Haney and Tom Hensley.
Honorary pallbearers will be employees of C&C Millwright, friends and staff of Boroonies, and his fellow biker friends.