Gary Lynn Etherton, 69, of Greeneville, passed away suddenly Friday at his home.
He was retired and enjoyed farming. He loved life living it to the fullest with family, children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, that he raised as if they were his own.
He is survived by two brothers and one sister-in-law: Mike Etherton and Jack (Nikki) Etherton; his stepmother: Marie Etherton; a longtime friend: Linda Houston; children he raised as his own: Lisa Barner, Kim Raines, Lavanna Wills and Donnie Wills; grandchildren: Jessica Studstill, Allison Barner, Jeffery Wills, Savannah Wills, Geneva Wills, Bryan Raines and Ashley Wills; great-grandchildren: Maddison Studstill and Cagan Studstill; special nieces and nephews: Dylan Etherton, Tim Ealey, Billy Joe Tackett, Lexi Etherton, Chloe Etherton, Lorie Shelton, Tracy Ealey, Sandy Ealey, Maddie Tackett, C.J. Tackett, Ben Holt, Melina Askew, Scott Thackett, Haydon Ealey and Hannah Ealey; and special friends: Charlotte and Bill Tackett.
He was preceded in death by his father: Junior Etherton; his mother: Evan Joyce Jenkins; a brother: Bill Etherton; and sisters: Beverly Etherton and Caralotta Holt.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. A celebration of life will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with his family speaking.
Interment will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends are ask to meet at the funeral at 10:15 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.