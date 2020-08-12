JONESBOROUGH — Gary Lynn Jones, 75, Greeneville, passed away July 25 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and was a son of the late Pauline Rush Jones.
Gary was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army having served his country during Desert Storm. He was a lifetime member of Greeneville Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1990 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 42.
Gary attended Freedom Fellowship Church in Mosheim.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years: Phyllis Dixon Jones; five stepchildren: James Sykes and his wife, Dorothy, Betty Smith and her husband, Eric, Mary Lowery and her husband, Brent, David Sykes and Robert Sykes; a brother: Herman Dale Jones of Oklahoma; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with be Saturday at 4 p.m. Saturday at GreenLawn Memory Gardens, Asheville Highway, with Military Honors.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.
Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services is honored to be serving the Jones Family.