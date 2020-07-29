JONESBOROUGH — Gary Lynn Jones, 75, Greeneville, passed away Saturday in the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a native of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and was a son of the late Pauline Rush Jones.
Gary was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army having served his country during Desert Storm. He was a lifetime member of Greeneville VFW Post No. 1990 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 42.
Gary attended Freedom Fellowship Church in Mosheim.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years: Phyllis Dixon Jones; five stepchildren: James Sykes and his wife, Dorothy, Betty Smith and her husband, Eric, Mary Lowery and her husband, Brent, David Sykes and Robert Sykes; a brother: Herman Dale Jones of Oklahoma; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service with Military Honors will be announced at a later date.
