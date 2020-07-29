GARY LYNN JONES

GARY LYNN JONES

JONESBOROUGH — Gary Lynn Jones, 75, Greeneville, passed away Saturday in the Johnson City Medical Center.

He was a native of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, and was a son of the late Pauline Rush Jones.

Gary was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army having served his country during Desert Storm. He was a lifetime member of Greeneville VFW Post No. 1990 and the Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 42.

Gary attended Freedom Fellowship Church in Mosheim.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years: Phyllis Dixon Jones; five stepchildren: James Sykes and his wife, Dorothy, Betty Smith and her husband, Eric, Mary Lowery and her husband, Brent, David Sykes and Robert Sykes; a brother: Herman Dale Jones of Oklahoma; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service with Military Honors will be announced at a later date.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.mtnempirecbs.com.

Mountain Empire Cremation and Burial Services, 125 East Jackson Boulevard, Jonesborough, is honored to be serving the Jones Family.

Recommended for you