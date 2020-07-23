Gary Lynn Mitchell, 65, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He retired from Signature HealthCARE Center.
Mr. Mitchell was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church. In recent years, he attended Lord’s Tabernacle.
He enjoyed southern Gospel music, he loved his family, especially his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, who he would always ask about.
Survivors include two sisters and one brother-in-law: Linda and Gary Compton, and Kay Laws; nieces and nephews: Gary (Marcey) Compton II, Chris (Stacie) Compton, Holly (Nick) Bailey, Danielle (Jason) Rush and Jennifer (Jason) Hensley; great-nieces and great-nephews: Collin, Noah and Addison Compton, Hannah and Kaylee Compton, Carley and Caroline Bailey, Hayden and Brock Rush, and Daniel and Lexi Hensley; special neighbors: Betty, Ben, Ricky, Carl and Larry; a special friend: Harley Greene; and several special cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Don and Nancy Mauk Mitchell; a brother: Donnie Mitchell; his grandmothers: Agnes Mauk and Ida Mitchell; a brother-in-law: Danny Laws; and a great-niece: Caylen Bailey.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation. A private funeral service will be held at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. John Buchanan officiating. The private service will be live streamed at 2 p.m. Friday on the Liberty FWBC’s Facebook page for anyone who would like to share in this service.
Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be nephews and great-nephews.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.