KINGSPORT — Gary Max “Birdie” Hays, 77 of Limestone, went to be with the Lord Sunday after a lengthy illness.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in Vietnam.\
He retired from Greeneville Ship Builders and was an avid outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Gladys Hays; two brothers: Robert (Buck) Hays and Charles (Buster) Hayes; and two sisters: Lucille Pratt and Sue Jackson.
Birdie is survived by his wife: Marylou Silvers Hays; two daughters: Chloe Hays of the home and Crystal Smith; two grandsons: Bradley Joe Smith and Jaden Smith; a granddaughter: Isabella Brooke Smith; a great-granddaughter: Kenzley Smith and her mom, Brittney McInturff; and several nieces and nephews.
The family expressed a special thanks to Imogene Silvers, Julian Vasquez and Ginger Hixson for their long hours of care and support, and to Hospice and Home Instead employees, Vicki Miller and Joanna Booth for all their help and support. Marylou also would like to thank all her other sisters and so many other family and friends for all their visits and prayer.
Graveside services will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Military Rites will be given by American Legion Posts No. 3/265.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.