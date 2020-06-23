MORRISTOWN — Gary P. “Custy” Holmes, 80, of Mosheim, passed away Sunday at his home.
He was a 21 year Army Retired Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Helen Marie Boles Holmes; his parents: Parrish and Grace Holmes; grandchildren: Emma Allen and Tommy Allen Jr.
He is survived by his children: Amma and John Ridinger, Grace Holmes, Gloria Lee Holmes and Randy Holmes; a sister: Sam and Jack Dempsey; grandchildren: Tommy and Kathleen Allen, Hattie McKay, Randy Allen, Suzan and Kevin Deibler, Christina and Devin Duncan, Jessie Guinn, Johnathan Guinn, Brandon Holmes, Taylor Holmes, Trinity Holmes and Gina Guinn; 28 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
The family expressed a special thank you to Caris Healthcare for all their care and concern during Mr. Holmes illness.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Thursday in Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.
Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in Stetzer-Bales Chapel with the Rev. Nate officiating.
Interment will follow at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in Greeneville with Military Honors.