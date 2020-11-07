Gary W. Rader, 73, of Asheville Highway, Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He worked for George C. Moore and the City of Greeneville.
He was of the Baptist faith.
His family stated he was a loving husband and father. He enjoyed playing rook, fishing and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife: Pat Rader; one son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Aundrea Rader; grandchildren: Sydne “Rader” Belt and Griffin Rader; one sister: Nancy (Romie) Goins; one brother: Keith (Diane) Rader; one sister-in-law: June Cogburn; and special friends: Michael Morelock, Bobby Dean, and John and Caroline Morehead.
He was preceded in death by his first wife: Patricia Gail (Metcalf) Rader; his parents: Paul and Lorraine Rader; a brother: Johnny Rader; and one niece: Natisha Goins.
There will be no formal visitation.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Walter Moore Jr. officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
