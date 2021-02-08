Gary Wayne Hensley, born Jan. 17, 1952, of the Romeo community, passed away Saturday in Greeneville.
He was born in Greeneville to the late Norman and Evelyn Babb Hensley. Gary attended and graduated from North Greene High School, where he met and married his sweetheart. They celebrated their 49th wedding anniversary December 25.
Gary was co-founder and assistant pastor of New Beginnings Ministry of Whitesburg.
He is survived by his wife: Linda Hensley; two sons: Brian Hensley and Justin (Amanda) Hensley; four grandchildren: Kelsea “Cupcake”, Kirkland “Ducky”, Austin and Dee; a sister: Beverly (Becky) Price; two sisters-in-law: Sheila (Larry) Hunter and Scottie Carter Burchette; his mother-in-law: Alice D. Carter; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; his church family: Pastor Michael and Susie Washington, Pastor Jonathan and Misty Malone, and Minister Alex and Mariah McLain.
He was preceded in death in addition to his parents, his father-in-law: W.R. Carter Jr. and a brother-in-law: Danny Carter.
Due to the COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date with Pastor Michael Washington and Elder Jonathan Malone officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.