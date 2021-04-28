Gavin Albert Lamb, 21, lost his life Thursday morning due to a car accident on his way to work.
Gavin was an outstanding, courageous and an extremely helpful, young man. He never said no to anyone needing a hand. Gavin always had a beautiful smile on his face and always stayed in good spirits no matter what he went through. He always kept his head up and didn’t let anything knock him down.
Gavin was an amazing son in his short 21 years. He touched everyone’s heart he had ever met. He never hung up the phone without saying “I love you bunches and bunches,” and he didn’t just say it, he meant it.
Gavin loved his family, spending time with friends, riding motorcycles and dirt bikes, and riding horses.
Gavin is survived by his daddy and stepmom: Al and Jennifer Lamb: his mother and stepfather: Sherry and Brad Hopkins; a sister and brother-in-law: Shayna and Tanner O’Laughlin; grandparents: Papaw Bill and Susan Rines; a great-grandmother: Georgia Ball; several very special aunts and uncles that loved and took care of him like their own; and several very special cousins that thought of him as one of the most special people on Earth.
Gavin is now one of the most special Angels in Heaven.
Gavin was preceded in death by his Pap Bud and Nanny Faye Lamb, whom he thought of like no other, also a very special great-grandmothers, Tiny Rines, and Helen McClellan.
The family expressed a thank you to everyone for everything they have done, a very special thank you to every one of Gavin’s friends. Anyone that can ride your bikes to visitation please do. Gavin would love that. Let’s make that smile shine high in Heaven.
The family will receive friends from 1-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Servicies, Afton chapel. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with the Rev. John Buchanan and Papaw Bill Rines officiating.