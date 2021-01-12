Gay Nell Stowers, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Saturday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born Dec. 30, 1935, in Parrottsville to the late Walter P. and Rettia L. Brown.
Gay Nell was an active member of Bibles Chapel Baptist Church.
She loved traveling, cooking, gardening, playing golf and especially loved playing Bridge with her friends.
She and her husband of 62 years moved to Greeneville in July 1996.
She was a past member of Greeneville Andrew Johnson Club, Appalachian Helping Hands, Young-At-Heart Club, Link Hills Country Club, Buckhannon, WV Business and Professional Club, Buckhannon Woman’s Club, Teter Extension Homemakers Club, Buckhannon Country Club and the Buckhannon Retail Merchants Association.
Survivors include one brother and sister-in-law: Arnold and Sandy Brown of Bolivia, North Carolina; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Rebecca Ann and Charles McClung of Yardville, New Jersey; sisters-in-law: Earnestine Brown, Sharon Stowers, Libby Stowers and Marge Payne; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends: Lucille Renner, Bill and Barbara Benedict, Pat and Dan Barnett, and Penny Horne.
Gay Nell was preceded in death by Henry Davis Stowers, the love of her life and husband of 62 years who passed away Dec. 20, 2017; her parents: Walter and Rettia Brown; a brother: George W. Brown; her grandparents: William and Stella Brown, and George and Jesse Shelton; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Henry and Ruth Ellen Stowers; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Willard and Patty Stowers, Ted and Chiyo Stowers, Jimmy Stowers, Edgar Stowers, and Johnny and Lucy Stowers; and special little nephews: Charley Brown and Johnny Stowers.
A memorial service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Donnie Bible, pastor of Bibles Chapel Baptist Church, will officiate.
She will be laid to rest with her husband at Andrew Johnson National Cemetery at a later date.
Gay Nell requested no flowers be sent and that memorial donations be made to Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744 or to Bibles Chapel Baptist Church, 1280 Bibles Chapel Road, Midway, TN 37809.